Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, July 2, and ending

11:59 p.m. Monday, July 5.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement - Eastbound drivers will encounter alternating single lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Tuesday, June 29 through Thursday, July 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be working to complete repairs for the bicycle and pedestrian path. 17th Avenue Interchange construction – 17th Avenue northbound is accessible for traffic exiting the bridge. Access to the Pensacola Visitor’s Center and boat launch is available from 17th Avenue northbound. Left turns remain temporarily prohibited from 14th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway eastbound. Instead, these drivers should travel south on Ninth Avenue, then east on Chase Street, and continue eastbound to Bayfront Parkway and the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews work to replace the southbound portion of the structure. Brief, intermittent lane closures are anticipated to continue through the end of the year as crews mobilize materials and equipment. Pile driving operations are underway and will take place during daytime hours. Nearby residents and commercial property owners may experience noise and vibration.

· U.S. 29 from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1 throughout the limits of the project for striping operations and signal work.

West Cervantes (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers will encounter inside day and nighttime lane closures on West Cervantes Street between Kirk Street and X Street and from S Street to North Pace Boulevard for paving operations. Drivers are reminded the speed limit between Dominguez Street and A Street is 30 mph.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts on U.S. 29 between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 21 through Thursday, July 1, as crews perform paving operations.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29 – Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures between Heritage Oaks Boulevard and Pinecone Drive 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Monday, June 28 for paving operations. Temporary traffic shifts between I-10 and Surrey Drive will also continue as crews remove and replace asphalt.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at the Innerarity Point (C.R. 292A)– There will be intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 27 through Thursday, July 1 as crews restripe and install temporary asphalt in preparation for construction of low-profile barrier wall.

There will be intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 27 through Thursday, July 1 as crews restripe and install temporary asphalt in preparation for construction of low-profile barrier wall.

Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Routine Utility Maintenance at 17th Avenue – Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on Cervantes Street at the 17th Avenue intersection 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 28 as utility crews perform operations.

Palafox Street Routine Underground Utility Maintenance at Brent Lane Intersection – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures at the Palafox Street and Brent Lane interstation 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1 as crews repair manholes.

Davis Highway (S. R. 291) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance – Motorists can expect intermittent northbound right lane closures at Village Oaks shopping center, 8 p.m. Monday, June 28 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, as crews perform underground utility work.

East Chase Street (U.S. 98) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from North Jefferson Street to North Tarragona Street 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1 for crews to repair manholes.

Santa Rosa County:

Gulf Breeze Parkway (U.S. 98) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures at Country Club Road 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 1 as utility crews perform routine maintenance operations.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.