Here Are Some Rainy Weekend Summer Reading Resources From The Escambia County School District

The Escambia County School District is encouraging students to read over the summer, and they are offering some resources to help find that perfect summer reading material for our rainy tropical weekend.

The district has set a goal to have students collectively read 200,000 minutes. They are encouraging students to record their reading minutes in Beanstack and help their school win the nation-wide Level Up! Summer Reading Challenge.

For the ECSD’s summer reading resources for students of all ages, click or tap here.