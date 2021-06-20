Flood Warnings For Escambia And Perdido Rivers; Barrineau Park Bridge Submerged

Water was over the Barrineau Park Bridge at the state line over the Perdido River Saturday afternoon. Full size trucks were unable to make it across, according to local residents.

Flood warnings continued Sunday morning for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park and the Escambia River at Century. Both were expected to crest just over flood stage. The Perdido River is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday; the Escambia River is not forecast to crest until Monday.

Photo submitted by Tom Dickson for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.