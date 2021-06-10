Expect Nightly Lane Closures On The Pensacola Bay Bridge

Nightly lane restrictions will be in place on the Pensacola Bay Bridge as work continues to restore four lanes of traffic for the length of the structure.

From Thursday, June 10 until Friday, June 18, drivers will encounter lane closures and lane shifts each night from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Drivers should anticipate congestion during the time work is underway.

Construction crews are working to complete repairs on the bridge. The Pensacola Bay Bridge reopened Friday, May 28 to four lanes of traffic (two in each direction), with the exception of an an approximately one-half-mile segment of two travel lanes (one lane in each direction) on the Pensacola side of the bridge arch.

No date has been announced for completing repairs and restoring all four lanes of traffic, though the Florida Department of Transportation said indications are it could be within “weeks as opposed to months” Also not determined at this time is an estimate for completing repairs to the bridge’s multiuse path that accommodates bicyclists and pedestrians.

The speed limit on the Pensacola Bay Bridge is 35 mph, and law enforcement personnel are patrolling the structure around the clock to enforce the limit. Tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge remain suspended through Tuesday, July 6.