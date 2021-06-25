‘Donut Strike’ For Manna Food Pantries Going On This Afternoon

This afternoon is your last chance to donate during the “Donut Strike” for Manna Food Pantries.

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are on strike from doughnuts through this afternoon as they collect food for Manna.

First responders will be accepting grocery donations this afternoon:

Friday, June 25 | 3 to 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Pensacola

Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola

Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola

Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Publix, 1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze

Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

The items Manna currently needs most are:

Oatmeal (boxes of individual packets)

Chicken and tuna (pouches and canned)

Peanut butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)

Vegetables (carrots, spinach, mixed vegetables; canned and peel-off plastic tops)

Fruit in 100% juice (canned and peel-off plastic tops)

Microwaveable dinners (like Hormel Compleats)

Pictured: Collecting food for Manna at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment Thursday afternoon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.