‘Donut Strike’ For Manna Food Pantries Going On This Afternoon

June 25, 2021

This afternoon is your last chance to donate during the “Donut Strike” for Manna Food Pantries.

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are on strike from doughnuts through this afternoon as they collect food for Manna.

First responders will be accepting grocery donations this afternoon:

Friday, June 25 | 3 to 6 p.m.

  • Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment
  • Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Pensacola
  • Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola
  • Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola
  • Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
  • Publix, 1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze
  • Winn-Dixie, 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
  • Walmart Super Center, 3767 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

The items Manna currently needs most are:

  • Oatmeal (boxes of individual packets)
  • Chicken and tuna (pouches and canned)
  • Peanut butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)
  • Vegetables (carrots, spinach, mixed vegetables; canned and peel-off plastic tops)
  • Fruit in 100% juice (canned and peel-off plastic tops)
  • Microwaveable dinners (like Hormel Compleats)

Pictured: Collecting food for Manna at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment Thursday afternoon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 