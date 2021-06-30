Donut Strike For Manna Collects Enough Food For 34,074 Meals

The final count is in from the “Donut Strike” for Manna Food Panties. First responders were on strike against doughnuts for three days last week worked toward a goal of 30,000 meals for Manna.

The Donut Strike collected 20,233 pounds of healthy food and $21,582.05. That’s 11,358 people fed for an entire day and 34,074 meals, according to Manna.

For more photos from Friday with Escambia Fire Rescue at the Cantonment Winn Dixie and the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at the Beulah Publix

Participating agencies were Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.

Pictured: Donut Strike for Manna at Winn Dixie in Cantonment and the Beulah Publix on Friday.