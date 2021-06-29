Deputy County Attorney Leaving For Job As Pensacola City Attorney

Escambia County Deputy County Attorney Charles Peppler is leaving the county to become the city attorney for Pensacola.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced Monday that Peppler is taking the position being vacated by Susan Woolf as she becomes the University of West Florida’s general counsel in August. Peppler’s first day with the city will be sometime in September.

“I’m very excited. I think he’ll do an incredible job as city attorney, and I think he would fit right in,” Robinson said.

“I appreciate the confidence you placed in me to be the city attorney,” Peppler said during a Monday press conference with Robinson. “We’re really looking forward to working with you mayor, and the city council and with the people of the city of Pensacola to provide them the best legal services and legal advice possible>”