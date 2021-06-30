ECUA Sanitation, Sewer Rate Increases Proposed; D5 Rep Says He Won’t Raise Rates ‘Willy-Nilly’

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is proposing a rate increase for sanitation and sewer service.

The proposed increase for sanitation services is 9.5%, which would be about $2.33 for garbage and included recycling service.The proposed sewer rate increase is 2.5%, which would amount to about 76-cents on a residential customer using 6,000 gallons of water each month.

During a District 5 town hall meeting Monday night, ECUA District 5 board member Kevin Stephens faced tough questioning from citizens who stated he said he campaigned on a promise of no rate increases.

But Stephens said he stated during the campaign that he would raise rates only as a last option after first looking for ways to cut expenditures.

“I’m going to look at all the information; I’m going to look at the budget,” he said. “I’m going to find out where we can cut costs. We are going to look at our house first. Where can we cut things where it comes to waste when it comes to inefficiencies, redundancies, overlap, that sort of thing. When it comes to, like I said, spending. That’s our big thing.

“If I’ve done the best I can do when it comes to cutting spending looking at budget restructuring our debt load — keep in mind there’s about a $150 million DEP consent order that we’re putting money back into the kitty to pay for. If I can’t find the money through cutbacks, then absolutely, I would vote for one (a rate increase). But not willy-nilly, and not knowing where the money’s going to go to.”

Stephens said he continually gets complaints about missed pick ups, and that can be attributed a driver and laborer shortage. He said the sanitation rate increase would go toward salary increases for those employees and to bolster recruiting efforts.

“We have agreed that, that increase, if approved, would be targeted to employee pay. Not maybe, not general fund, but targeted. In fact, it was specifically designated for employee raises,” the District 5 representative said.

“I can tell you definitively if we don’t … at $14.50 an hour to start out with, our biggest competitor to retain our employees, our drivers, the ones that come to pick up our garbage right now, is the private sector and the city (of Pensacola). If the city gets wind of us proposing raising our employees’ pay, they instantly send out a proposal to one-up us.” He said the City of Pensacola currently charges 11% higher rates than ECUA.

Pictured: ECUA District 5 representative Kevin Stephens speaks during a District 5 town hall meeting Monday evening at the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.