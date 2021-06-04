Commission Votes To Put County Administrator Gilley’s Employment Contract On The Table For Discussion

June 4, 2021

The Escambia County Commission vote unanimously Thursday night to discuss their employment contract with County Administrator Janice Gilley.

Gilley is about two years into a three year employment contract that expires on June 30, 2022, unless it is terminated or extended by a commission vote.

The affirmative vote on Commissioner Steven Barry’s motion places the contract discussion on the board’s June 17 meeting, providing Gilley with the required notice.

“There’s never a bad time to talk about these things among ourselves,” Commissioner Doug Underhill said.

“In the contact, it does state that there is a review annually, and we are coming up on that time,” Commissioner Robert Bender noted.

Due to the pandemic, there was no public job performance review for Gilley in 2019, but commissioners did hold one-on-one discussions with her.

Written by William Reynolds 

 