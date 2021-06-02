Century Charter Review Committee Sets Meeting Days For Remainder Of Fiscal Year

The Century Charter Review Committee has set meeting dates for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The committee will meet July 10, July 15, August 19 and September 23 at the Century Community Center on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard. The meetings are open to the public.

The Century Charter Review Committee is working to revamp the town’s charter, the document that provides overall governance for the town. It has not been updated in about 40 years.