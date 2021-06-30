Cantonment Improvement Committee Continues Weekly Food Giveaways

When the pandemic forced schools to close last year, it left many families in need of help to feed their children who had relied on school breakfast and lunch.

The Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) stepped up and is continuing to hold weekly food giveaways.

The CIC food distributions begin at 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Carver Park and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Participants are asked to line up on Webb Street facing north, and the food is loaded into vehicles. The takes place rain or shine.

Pictured: Volunteers from Ascend Performance Materials helped with a Cantonment Improvement Committee food giveaway Tuesday at Carver Park. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.