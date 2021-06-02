Rigby Road Bridge In Bratt Closed After Roadway Collapses

A bridge in Bratt is closed after a raging creek caused the roadway approach to the bridge to collapse Saturday afternoon

The bridge on Rigby Road is closed at Beaver Dam Creek until further notice. It is located about a half mile south of West Highway 4 in Bratt (map at bottom of story).

Pictured: Escambia County Public Works closes a bridge on Rigby Road Saturday afternoon after the roadway collapsed. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.