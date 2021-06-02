Molino Motorcyclist Charged With Fleeing From Deputy At Speeds Over 100 MPH

A motorcyclist is charged with allegedly fleeing from a deputy in Cantonment at over 100 mph.

Tyler Austin Driver, age 22 of Molino, was charged with felony fleeing an officer.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy watched Driver, wearing a bright red shirt, traveling westbound at a high speed on Plaza Road North in Cantonment on a white Kawasaki motorcycle. The deputy then observed Driver run a stop sign and head westbound on Santa Rosa Road at speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to an arrest report.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted unsuccessfully to catch up with the motorcycle. Driver allegedly accelerated to over 100 miles per hour after turning onto Jacks Branch Road from Muscogee Road.

The deputy went to the area of the 1400 block of River Annex Road where he found the motorcycle and Driver, who was still wearing the same red shirt.

Driver was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond. He also received a traffic citation for running a stop sign.