Escaped Inmate Steals Animal Control Truck, Hits Employee, Wrecks During Chase

An inmate is back in custody after stealing an animal control truck, striking an employee, and leading police on a chase that ended with a five-vehicle wreck.

The inmate was identified as 39-year old Candace Lane Garcia of Cantonment , who was arrested in April for a probation violation, resisting arrest, and fraud for giving a false identification to a law enforcement officer. She is expected to face additional charges for the escape attempt and chase.

At about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Garcia took the animal control truck from the shelter on Fairfield Drive and hit an employee as she fled, according to authorities.

“An Animal Welfare employee was struck by the vehicle and is currently being assessed,” Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale said.

The stolen animal control truck was pursued by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. Garcia wrecked at North Davis Highway and Brent Lane, with four other vehicles involved in the crash. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Garcia was taken into custody following the crash and will be medically accessed.

A dog that was in the animal control truck is okay, Coale said, and was returned to the shelter.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.