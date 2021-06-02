Escaped Inmate Steals Animal Control Truck, Hits Employee, Wrecks During Chase

June 2, 2021

An inmate is back in custody after stealing an animal control truck, striking an employee, and leading police on a chase that ended with a five-vehicle wreck.

The inmate was identified as 39-year old Candace Lane Garcia of Cantonment , who was arrested in April for a probation violation,  resisting arrest, and fraud for giving a false identification to a law enforcement officer. She is expected to face additional charges for the escape attempt and chase.

At about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Garcia took the animal control truck from the shelter on Fairfield Drive and hit an employee as she fled, according to authorities.

“An Animal Welfare employee was struck by the vehicle and is currently being assessed,” Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale said.

The stolen animal control truck was pursued by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. Garcia wrecked at North Davis Highway and Brent Lane, with four other vehicles involved in the crash. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Garcia was taken into custody following the crash and will be medically accessed.

A dog that was in the animal control truck is okay, Coale said, and was returned to the shelter.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 