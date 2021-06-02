ECSO: Man Exposed Himself To Multiple People, Including Two Juveniles, At Adventures Perdido River

June 3, 2021

A 58-year old Cantonment man has been charged with allegedly exposing himself to five people, including two underage juveniles, at Adventures Perdido River in Cantonment.

Graig Alex Griffin was charged with two counts of felony lewd lascivious exhibition in the presence of victims under 16 and three first degree misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

A group of people was walking through the parking lot from the river to their car when they were approached by the owner and told they needed to pay a fee of $2 per person. The victim stated he did not understand why he was being asked to pay when they had already paid $20 to park, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of four to five other males approached the victim and his party and told them they needed to leave. An argument ensued, and Giffin pulled down his swim trunks and exposed his genitals in front of a group of adults and juveniles, according to an arrest report.

Deputies reported finding Griffin intoxicated and drinking a beer. He told them he took it upon himself to assist the owner in escorting people off the property. Griffin said that after a member of the other group made a threat, he unzipped his swim trunks and stuck his fingers out. He denied exposing his genitals.

Multiple witnesses told deputies that Griffin did expose his genitals, and Griffin was taken into custody. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $23,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 