10,000 Pound Food Giveaway In Cantonment Today, Another Food Giveaway In Century Too

A 10,000 pound food giveaway will be held Tuesday afternoon in Cantonment, and a food giveaway will also be held in Century.

In Cantonment, the Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a 10,000 pound food distribution beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. Line up on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required.

In Century, a food giveaway will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Century Business Center (old Carver Middle School) at 400 Pond Street. The event is open to the anyone.

Pictured: The Jennie V. Dortch Foundation, Vincent Dortch Ministries and Century Mayor Ben Boutwell held a food and merchandise giveaway earlier than expected Monday afternoon. Another giveaway of food items will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.