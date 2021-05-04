Your Relative Probably Has Not Been Kidnapped: ECSO Warns Of New Scam

May 4, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam.

The ECSO said a scammer recently called the potential victim and claimed to have kidnapped a family member or to be holding a person they knew against their will. The scammer said they would only let the person go if money was transferred to the kidnapper. The potential victims immediately contacted the ECSO and the person being said to have been taken against their will was fine and knew nothing about the phone call or scam.

The sheriff’s office is anyone receiving such a call to contact them at (850) 436-9620, and do not send any money or provide personal or financial information.

Multiple variations of the scam have been reported, investigators said.

