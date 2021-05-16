Woman Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Nine Mile Road

A Pace woman is charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting a pedestrian on Nine Mile Road.

Brittany Nicole Clark was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Clark was eastbound on Nine Mile Road west of Airway Drive, near the John. R. Johns Ballpark, when she ran off the roadway onto the south shoulder. She collided with the 42-year old male pedestrian and two bicycles that were on the shoulder of the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. Clark was not injured.