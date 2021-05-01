Winning $112K Fantasy Five Ticket Sold On Pine Forest Road

Someone is over $112,000 richer this morning after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket at a Pine Forest Road convenience store.

The ticket sold at the Raceway on Pine Forest Road near I-10 was one of two winning tickets sold for Friday night’s drawing and is worth $112,367.87. The other winning ticket was sold in Tampa.

The 318 tickets matching four numbers won $113.50 each. Another 10,172 tickets matching three numbers are worth $9.50 each, and 98,998 ticket holders won a Quick Pick ticket for picking two numbers.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 05-15-17-21-36.