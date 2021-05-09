UWF Holds In-Person Commencement (With Photo Gallery)

May 9, 2021

The University of West Florida held their Spring Commencement on Saturday.

Two ceremonies were held at Blue Wahoos Stadium, the first in-person commencement since the pandemic. UWF invited all 2020 graduates to attend the Spring 2021 commencement.

Graduates were socially distanced, and guests were limited to four per graduate. The ceremonies were streamed online, and many graduates chose to take part virtually.

For a complete list of graduates, click or tap here for the program.

