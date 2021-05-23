Two Ejected, Seriously Injured After Vehicle Pulls In Front Of Their Motorcycle

May 23, 2021

Two people were injured when they were ejected from their motorcycle on Highway 29 after a vehicle pulled into their path.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota RAV4 was stopped in the southbound left turn lane of Highway 29 at the Burgess Road intersection. Troopers said the drier decided not to turn and pulled back into the inside lane, colliding with a motorcycle shortly before noon Saturday.

“Both occupants on the motorcycle were thrown onto the pavement as the motorcycle slid across the southbound lanes after contact with the Toyota,” according to a FHP report. A 54-year old man and an unknown age female were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries.

The 36-year old female driver of the Toyota and her passengers, ages 1, 11, and 15, were not injured.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 