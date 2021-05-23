Two Ejected, Seriously Injured After Vehicle Pulls In Front Of Their Motorcycle

Two people were injured when they were ejected from their motorcycle on Highway 29 after a vehicle pulled into their path.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota RAV4 was stopped in the southbound left turn lane of Highway 29 at the Burgess Road intersection. Troopers said the drier decided not to turn and pulled back into the inside lane, colliding with a motorcycle shortly before noon Saturday.

“Both occupants on the motorcycle were thrown onto the pavement as the motorcycle slid across the southbound lanes after contact with the Toyota,” according to a FHP report. A 54-year old man and an unknown age female were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with serious injuries.

The 36-year old female driver of the Toyota and her passengers, ages 1, 11, and 15, were not injured.