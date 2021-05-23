Tools Worth $3,000 Stolen From Habitat For Humanity Trucks

Tools valued at thousands of dollars were stolen from Pensacola Habitat for Humanity construction and landscaping trucks.

Habitat staff arrived to work Friday morning to find that several of their work trucks had been broken into and many tools that are used to build homes for local families were stolen.

The nonprofit organization is asking the community for assistance in recovering the stolen tools taken, valued at approximately $3,000. A majority of the heisted tools were purchased from the IMPACT 100 grant that Pensacola Habitat was recently awarded.

Included in the list of heisted tools is a Stihl chain saw, Husqvarna Chainsaw, Craftsman Trimmer, a pneumatic nailer, drills, gas cans, batteries, and other items.

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is located on West Leonard Street, less than a half mile from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Being a nonprofit, when things like this happen, it not only affects us as an organization but our community as a whole. Losing these tools will impact our building process and the time that it will take for some of our partner families to move into their affordable homes.” explained Crystal Scott, director of Resource Development at Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

Authorities are investigating the break-in and following up on leads. Pensacola Habitat is asking the community to keep an eye out on places like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and at local pawnshops where stolen goods are often sold. Anyone with any information regarding the theft is being asked to contact the Escambia County Sherriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP with any information.