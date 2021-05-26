New Area Code: The Very First 448 Numbers To Be Available In Century

May 26, 2021

The new 448 area code was official activated for the area last Saturday, and now we are learning that the very first 448 numbers will be available in Century beginning July 17.

The numbers were assigned to Inteliquent, a telecommunications company that provides services to wireless, cable, carriers and communication service providers.

Mandatory 10-digit dialing is effect for existing and new phone numbers in the 850 and the new 448 area codes. This includes landlines, cellphones and other devices. The 850/448 area code region consists of 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle, including the cities of Pensacola, Panama City, and Tallahassee.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

