Tate Visual Arts Teacher One Of Five Invited To Art In Residency Program

May 5, 2021

Tate High School visual arts teacher Jennifer Rodriguez is one of five Florida teachers invited to take part in an art residency program.

Rodriguez will participate in the Florida Alliance for Arts Education State Teacher STAR (State Teacher/Artist Residency) program this July on Manasota Key.

The STAR program is designed to honor and nourish the artist in the educator by providing five public school educators from Florida with the opportunity to pursue their artistic work in the inspiring environment of the prestigious Hermitage Artist Retreat. Three week residencies are offered to two visual artists, two writers, and one composer.

A Hermitage residency is a gift of time and space for artists to attend to their work. There is no requirement to produce. It is intensely personal time for concentration and a community of artists from different disciplines with which to share and learn. Artists invited seize the opportunity and find themselves more productive than at any other time in their creative lives, according to the art alliance.

Pictured: Tate High School visual arts teacher Jennifer Rodriguez. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 