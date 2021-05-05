Tate Visual Arts Teacher One Of Five Invited To Art In Residency Program

Tate High School visual arts teacher Jennifer Rodriguez is one of five Florida teachers invited to take part in an art residency program.

Rodriguez will participate in the Florida Alliance for Arts Education State Teacher STAR (State Teacher/Artist Residency) program this July on Manasota Key.

The STAR program is designed to honor and nourish the artist in the educator by providing five public school educators from Florida with the opportunity to pursue their artistic work in the inspiring environment of the prestigious Hermitage Artist Retreat. Three week residencies are offered to two visual artists, two writers, and one composer.

A Hermitage residency is a gift of time and space for artists to attend to their work. There is no requirement to produce. It is intensely personal time for concentration and a community of artists from different disciplines with which to share and learn. Artists invited seize the opportunity and find themselves more productive than at any other time in their creative lives, according to the art alliance.

Pictured: Tate High School visual arts teacher Jennifer Rodriguez. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.