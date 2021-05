Tate Aggies, Escambia Gators Meet In Spring Game (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggie and Escambia GatorsĀ met in a spring game Friday night at Escambia.

In the first half scrimmage, Escambia defeated Tate 7-3. In the second half varsity scrimmage, Escambia topped Tate 27-7.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.