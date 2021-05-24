Steve Kenney Named Escambia County Employee Of The Month

May 24, 2021

Sgt. Steve Kenney was named Escambia County’s Employee of the Month for May. He is an environmental enforcement officer in the Natural Resources/Environmental Enforcement Department. He has worked with the county since January 2014.\

Kenny’s main duties and responsibilities, besides working his own cases and managing several other officers, are conducting field investigations, communicating with citizens and conditional use permit holders, gathering pertinent information, preparing written reports and analyzing and interpreting the applicable codes and land use decision conditions.

