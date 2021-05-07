Regional Softball: Chiles Eliminates Tate; Jay Tops Freeport By 10

May 7, 2021

Region 1-6A
Chiles 5, Tate 1

The Tate Lady Aggies fell behind early in a 5-1 Region 1-6A quarterfinal loss Thursday at Tallahassee Chiles.

Abbie Burks allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings, walking one.

Michayla Kent led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-3 with one run. Hannah Halfacre and Courtney Adams had one hit each for Tate.

Chiles will host Lincoln in the regional semifinals on May 11.

Region 1-1A
Jay 11, Freeport 1

The Jay Royals beat Freeport in the Region 1-1A semifinals 11-1 Thursday night in Jay.

Mattie Cochran earned the victory for Jay, going give innings, allowing one run and three hits will striking out nine and walking one.

Caitlyn Gavin (pictured above) had a fifth inning home run for the Royals. It was her ninth dinger of the season.

Brett Watson went 3-4 for the Lady Royals, and Audrey Barnes was 2-3 the plate. Jay also had hits from Gavin, Ella Nelson, Cochran, Madison Mathis and Kassidy Nevels.

Jay will travel to Holmes County on Tuesday in the regional finals.

Pictured: Caitlyn Gavin had a fifth inning home run for the Jay Royals Thursday night, her  ninth homer of the season. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

