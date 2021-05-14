Plane Makes Hard Belly Landing At Atmore Airport

May 14, 2021

A single engine plane made a hard belly-landing at the Atmore Municipal Airport Friday afternoon.

The plane slid some 200 feet after a landing gear failure at the Atmore Municipal Airport, according to officials. The pilot walked away from the incident without injuries.

The Atmore Fire Department responded to a reported plane crash at the airport about 4:40 p.m. They reported the pilot was not injured, and there were no fuel leaks or fire.

According to FAA records, the plane is a 1968 Beech V35A owned by a Bay Minette man.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 