Plane Makes Hard Belly Landing At Atmore Airport

A single engine plane made a hard belly-landing at the Atmore Municipal Airport Friday afternoon.

The plane slid some 200 feet after a landing gear failure at the Atmore Municipal Airport, according to officials. The pilot walked away from the incident without injuries.

The Atmore Fire Department responded to a reported plane crash at the airport about 4:40 p.m. They reported the pilot was not injured, and there were no fuel leaks or fire.

According to FAA records, the plane is a 1968 Beech V35A owned by a Bay Minette man.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.