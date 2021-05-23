Pensacola Entrepreneur Quint Studer Injured In Hit And Run Crash While Bicycling

A bicyclist struck in a hit and run crash Saturday night in Pensacola has been identified by Pensacola Police as philanthropist and entrepreneur Quint Studer. Police said he suffered minor injuries.

Studer was riding his bicycle along Bayfront Parkway near Bartram Park about 9 p.m. when he was hit. He was transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle was described as a black Nissan Altima with right side damage and was last seen headed in the direction of the closed Pensacola Bay Bridge. The vehicle will be missing the passenger mirror and will have damage to the front bumper.