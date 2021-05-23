Pensacola Entrepreneur Quint Studer Injured In Hit And Run Crash While Bicycling

May 23, 2021

A bicyclist struck in a hit and run crash Saturday night in Pensacola has been identified by Pensacola Police as philanthropist and entrepreneur Quint Studer.  Police said he suffered minor injuries.

Studer was riding his bicycle along Bayfront Parkway near Bartram Park about 9 p.m. when he was hit. He was transported to a local hospital.

The vehicle was described as a black Nissan Altima with right side damage and was last seen headed in the direction of the closed Pensacola Bay Bridge. The vehicle will be missing the passenger mirror and will have damage to the front bumper.

Comments

One Response to “Pensacola Entrepreneur Quint Studer Injured In Hit And Run Crash While Bicycling”

  1. MiB on May 23rd, 2021 11:51 am

    Pensacola, and Escambia County are truly dangerous places. The local drivers are reckless, always speed beyond the posted speed limits, and regularly run red lights. If local leadership cared about anything (but the image in their mirror) they’d enforce the existing traffic laws. Godspeed Quint, glad you made it (this time). The world is a better place with you in it…





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 