Partly Sunny, Gusty Winds Today
May 20, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Comments