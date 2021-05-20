Partly Sunny, Gusty Winds Today

May 20, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

