NWE Registration Deadlines: Cheerleading Is June 1, Football In June 10

May 31, 2021

There is still time to register to the expanded Northwest Escambia football program which is doubling in size this fall, but Tuesday is the deadline for cheerleading registration.

NWE is going from a four football team park to an eight team park, now fielding two teams in each group. As a result, they are reopening football registration.

The complete cost is $125 for football and the deadline to register is June 10, based upon availability. The registration for cheerleading in June 1, and the cost is $150.

At least report, football roster spots were remaining for all four age groups:

  • Freshman (5/6)
  • Sophomores (7/8)
  • Juniors (9/10)
  • Seniors (11/12)

To register, click or tap here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 