NWE Registration Deadlines: Cheerleading Is June 1, Football In June 10

There is still time to register to the expanded Northwest Escambia football program which is doubling in size this fall, but Tuesday is the deadline for cheerleading registration.

NWE is going from a four football team park to an eight team park, now fielding two teams in each group. As a result, they are reopening football registration.

The complete cost is $125 for football and the deadline to register is June 10, based upon availability. The registration for cheerleading in June 1, and the cost is $150.

At least report, football roster spots were remaining for all four age groups:

Freshman (5/6)

Sophomores (7/8)

Juniors (9/10)

Seniors (11/12)

To register, click or tap here.