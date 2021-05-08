Northview Shuts Out Paxton, Holmes County Tops Jay In Regional Semifinals (With NHS Gallery)

May 8, 2021

Josh Landis tossed a two-hit, complete game shutout Friday night as Northview beat Paxton 6-0 in the Region 1-1A semifinal.

Landis allowed no runs and two hits while striking out three and walking five.

Rustin Pope led at the plate for the Chiefs, going 2-4 with an RBI. Bryce Korinchak went 1-3 with two RBIs.

Northview sealed the win with double plays to end both the sixth and seventh innings.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Northview coach Jeremy Greenwell said his Chiefs fed off the excitement of a sold out crowd.

“We’ve got the whole community, as many people as we could get in here,” he said of the crowd, which was limited due to the pandemic.  “They made it a great environment…The players played exactly how we expected them to; they played up to they hype. We don’t expect any less as a program.”

Also Friday night, Jay lost to Holmes County 3-2. That sets up a regional final Tuesday night with Northview travelling to Bonifay to face  Holmes County.

“We are not going to try to instill anything new, just stay with fundamentals,” Greenwell said of the teams prep for Tuesday. “We’ll hold a short practice on Monday to get ready for Bonifay on Tuesday.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, TOP sports 

 