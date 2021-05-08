Northview Shuts Out Paxton, Holmes County Tops Jay In Regional Semifinals (With NHS Gallery)

Josh Landis tossed a two-hit, complete game shutout Friday night as Northview beat Paxton 6-0 in the Region 1-1A semifinal.

Landis allowed no runs and two hits while striking out three and walking five.

Rustin Pope led at the plate for the Chiefs, going 2-4 with an RBI. Bryce Korinchak went 1-3 with two RBIs.

Northview sealed the win with double plays to end both the sixth and seventh innings.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Northview coach Jeremy Greenwell said his Chiefs fed off the excitement of a sold out crowd.

“We’ve got the whole community, as many people as we could get in here,” he said of the crowd, which was limited due to the pandemic. “They made it a great environment…The players played exactly how we expected them to; they played up to they hype. We don’t expect any less as a program.”

Also Friday night, Jay lost to Holmes County 3-2. That sets up a regional final Tuesday night with Northview travelling to Bonifay to face Holmes County.

“We are not going to try to instill anything new, just stay with fundamentals,” Greenwell said of the teams prep for Tuesday. “We’ll hold a short practice on Monday to get ready for Bonifay on Tuesday.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.