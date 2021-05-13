No Serious Injuries In Highway 29 Deputy Involved Crash

May 13, 2021

There were no serious injuries in a deputy involved wreck on Highway 29 near Boone Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 73-year old male SUV driver pulled out from the median into the southbound lanes about 8:40 p.m. He failed to observe oncoming traffic, troopers said, and was hit by a sedan driven by a 30-year old man. As a result of the crash, the sedan crossed over the median into the northbound lanes into the side of marked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office unit.

One of the passenger vehicles then hit a nearby Fact-O-Bake building.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle and the 46-year old deputy were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 