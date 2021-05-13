No Serious Injuries In Highway 29 Deputy Involved Crash

There were no serious injuries in a deputy involved wreck on Highway 29 near Boone Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 73-year old male SUV driver pulled out from the median into the southbound lanes about 8:40 p.m. He failed to observe oncoming traffic, troopers said, and was hit by a sedan driven by a 30-year old man. As a result of the crash, the sedan crossed over the median into the northbound lanes into the side of marked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office unit.

One of the passenger vehicles then hit a nearby Fact-O-Bake building.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle and the 46-year old deputy were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.