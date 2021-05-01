Nine Mile Road Traffic Shifted Between Allegheny And Navy Federal Way

The Nine Mile Road westbound travel lanes, between Allegheny Avenue and Navy Federal Way, were shifted to the newly constructed westbound lanes by Friday morning.

The section between Security Place and Navy Federal Way remains one lane westbound to provide a safe area for crews to construct the remaining median work.

In the first photo shows drivers using the new outside westbound lane between Security Place and Navy Federal Way.

The photo below shows traffic using both westbound lanes opened between the new Beulah Middle School and Security Place. Eastbound traffic will remain in one lane as the remaining median work is completed.

This traffic shift allows crews to complete the new median and inside eastbound left turn lanes.

Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration until this summer.

The work is part of a $46 million effort to widen and improve Nine Mile Road from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road. Once completed, the project will enhance safety, improve mobility, and reduce congestion for the estimated 19,000 drivers who travel the roadway daily.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.