Monday Night Is Deadline To Pay Property Taxes Before Tax Certificate Sale

May 30, 2021

Monday night is the deadline to pay 2020 delinquent real estate taxes in Escambia County.

In order to prevent a tax certificate from being issued, property owners with delinquent taxes must make payment online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com by 8 p.m Monday, May 31 at EscambiaTaxCollector.com

According to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, the tax certificate sale is an annual online auction where bidders can purchase a delinquent taxpayer’s debt in exchange for an annual interest rate, ensuring the majority of unpaid taxes are collected and distributed to taxing authorities. Last year, more than 7,400 certificates were sold for a total of over $9.7 million, recovering 97.5 percent of delinquent taxes.

Registration for the sale is open at Lienhub.com/Escambia and will continue until the sale ends June 1. The sale is a reverse auction, with interest rates on individual certificates starting at 18 percent. Bidders compete for the lowest rate, and certificates are awarded to those with the lowest bid. All unsold certificates will be issued to Escambia County at 18 percent annual interest.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 