Memorial Day Programs Planned In Pensacola, Atmore

Memorial Day programs are planned at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola and the Veterans Monument in Atmore.

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola.

Rear Admiral Peter Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, will be the Keynote speaker. A Marine Corps Color Guard will present the colors and the Pensacola Opera Chorus will perform a patriotic medley of songs. In addition, the Gold Star and Surviving Families Connect group will make a special presentation of an Honor & Remember Flag.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to those who have given their lives in the service of our great nation,” said Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola President, Paul Entrekin. “Memorial Day is set aside to honor and remember these men and women so that their service and their sacrifice is never forgotten.”

The American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold their annual Memorial Day Program at 9 a.m. Monday at the Atmore Veterans Monument located in front of Atmore City Hall. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.