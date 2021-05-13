Man Gets Nine Years In Prison For High Speed Chase On I-10 That Injured Two Florida Troopers

A Tennessee man has been sentenced to state prison in connection with a high-speed chase last year that sent two Florida Highway Patrol troopers to the hospital after their patrol cars crashed into each other.

John Thomas Puckett of Dresden, Tennessee, was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by six years of probation for aggravated fleeing and eluding causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing property damage, driving without a valid license and batter on an EMT/paramedic.

The charges stemmed from a May 12, 2020, chase. Puckett led the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase in a vehicle stolen in Mobile.

Puckett crossed into Florida on I-10 at over 100 miles an hour. During the chase, he passed numerous cars in a reckless manner, passing at times on the shoulder of the interstate. At the time, Florida had a COVID-19 checkpoint at the weigh station entering the state.

Puckett drove over the traffic cones to pass the checkpoint at high speed and ultimately crashed near the Nine Mile Road exit. After Puckett was taken into custody, it became apparent that he was under the influence of controlled substances. While receiving medical attention at the scene, he became violent toward the EMT treating him and spit on her.

Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers received serious injuries during a collision which occurred during the chase. As a FHP sergeant attempted to join the pursuit, he collided with another trooper.

Ultimately, blood work revealed that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Three years of the sentence are to be served as a mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.