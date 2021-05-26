Man Convicted, Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Escambia County Store Owner

A Montgomery, Alabama, man was convicted Wednesday morning of killing an Escambia County convenience store owner in 2016. He was then sentenced to life in prison.

Raymond Jerome Pruitt, 44, of Montgomery, Alabama, robbed the A&E Food Mart on Pace Boulevard about 9:30 p.m. on April 26, 2016. During the robbery, he shot and killed 53-year old Chung Lun Chiang, known as “Alan,” while he worked.

Pruitt’s crime spree began on April 5, 2016, in Montgomery when he stabbed his girlfriend and shot her with her own pistol as she tried to escape. Pruitt was soon identified as the prime suspect in five armed robberies occurring in Montgomery, Ozark, Troy, and Prattville, Alabama.