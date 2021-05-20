Escambia County Man Charged With Kidnapping Girl In Walnut Hill

An Escambia County man is charged with kidnapping a 13-year old girl last weekend in Walnut Hill.

Ronald Gene Joyner, 55 is charged with felony kidnapping, interference with child custody and battery.

A man told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he was fishing with his family and had just left from Steve’s Farm on South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill. He said the girl was irritating her brother, so he stopped his truck near South Highway 99 and Beasley Road and made her get out and walk. The man told deputies that he drove less than a quarter mile away before turning around to pick up his daughter, but she was gone in less than two minutes.

In that short time span, Joyner drove up and asked the girl if she needed help, according to an arrest report.

The girl said Joyner pulled over and asked if she needed help, but she told him no. The report states Joyner told her to get into the truck, but she kept walking. He kept following her and calling her derogatory names. He eventually got out of his vehicle, grabbed the girl and put her in the backseat.

The girl, who said she does not know Joyner, tried unsuccessfully to get away. She refused to stay quiet, and Joyner told her, “If you’re not quiet I will shoot everyone in your family”, according to the arrest report.

The teen said Joyner tossed a Mountain Dew at her in the backseat, and it tasted “like he put something in it”, later describing the flavor to be like pineapple.

Joyner drove north and crossed the state line into Atmore and to the Walmart on North Main Street. She begged him to let her go, but he would not and again threatened to kill her family, the ECSO said.

Joyner then headed to Pensacola, making stops at several gas stations. According to the report, at one gas station the girl told Joyner that she had to go to the bathroom, and he threatened to kill all of her family and make her watch if she tried anything. She told deputies that she tried to signal for help covertly by using Tik Tok hand signals, but that did not work. Popular videos on TikTok and Twitter explain that a special hand signal can be used to indicate that a person is in danger.

Joyner then allegedly purchased what he said was heroin and offered it to the girl as he sniffed it up his nose with a straw, the report continues.

After Joyner found out law enforcement was looking for him, he released the girl in the area of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue. Deputies found her hiding under a fence, and she was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Joyner remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $56,000.