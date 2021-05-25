Library Board Meets Again In Century, Gets Sunshine Law Refresher After Violation Last Month

May 25, 2021

West Florida Public Libraries Board of Governance met again in Century Monday, a month after a Sunshine Law violation.

During the meeting a the Century Branch Library,b oard members received a little refresher on the Sunshine Law – Florida’s open meeting laws – from an assistant attorney from the Escambia County Attorney’s Office.

In April, the county self reported a Sunshine Law violation to the State Attorney’s Office after an advertising blunder left the library board meeting in Century without proper public notice. The State Attorney’s office decided the violation was unintentional and accidental.

The April meeting was advertised for the Main Library downtown, not Century. Florida’s Sunshine Law requires that adequate public notice be given for public meetings, including time and the correct location. When NorthEscambia.com notified the board of the discrepancy in the legal notice, the board continued the meeting for a short period of time. And that, according to the State Attorney’s Office, is where they went wrong.

The April meeting, in violation of the Sunshine Law, of the West Florida Libraries Board of Governance at the Century Branch Library.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 