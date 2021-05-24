Klondike, Mobile Highway Crash Claims Life Of Man FHP Says Ran Stop Sign

May 24, 2021

A wreck Sunday morning at Mobile Highway and Klondike Road claimed the life of a 30-year old man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said he was headed south on Klondike Road in a Corvette about 10:15 a.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into Mobile Highway. His vehicle was hit by a Dodge Ram driven westbound by a 37-year old Pensacola man.

The driver of the Corvette was airlifted to Baptist Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

