Jay Lady Royals Fall Short Of Class 1A Championship

The Jay Lady Royals fell short of the FHSAA Class 1A State Championship Wednesday with a 5-4 loss to the Trenton Tigers.

Mattie Cochran went four and a third innings for Jay, allowing eight hits and four runs while walking one and striking out five. Alayna Lowery threw one and two thirds innings in relief, allowing one hit and one run while walking three and striking out two.

Caitlyn Gavin and Ella Nelson both had home runs for Jay in the sixth inning. Nelson led Jay at the plate, going 3-3. Gavin, Brett Watson, Christa Sanders and Madison Mathis had one hit each.

The Lady Royals finished at 24-6 on the season and is expected to return at least 10 top players next year.

Pictured: The Jay Lady Royals after their regional win. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.