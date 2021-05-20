Health Advisories Dropped For Perdido Bay, Tests Show Water Is Safe Following Sewage Leak

May 20, 2021

Both Florida and Alabama have dropped health advisories for Perdido Bay that were issued last week after nearly six million gallons of sewage leaked from the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility,

Bacteriological sampling shows the waters of Bayou Marcus Creek and Perdido Bay are safe.

In a report to the Florida Department of Environmental Management, ECUA said 5.922 million gallons were spilled, and 222,660 gallons were collected. ECUA acknowledged in the report that the spill did reach Bayou Marcus Creek and surrounding wetlands.

A 30-inch diameter pipe at the Emerald Coast Utility Authority Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility ruptured the night of May 13.

The facility is located west of North Blue Angel Parkway and Muldoon Road intersection (maps below).

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 