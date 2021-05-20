Health Advisories Dropped For Perdido Bay, Tests Show Water Is Safe Following Sewage Leak

Both Florida and Alabama have dropped health advisories for Perdido Bay that were issued last week after nearly six million gallons of sewage leaked from the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility,

Bacteriological sampling shows the waters of Bayou Marcus Creek and Perdido Bay are safe.

In a report to the Florida Department of Environmental Management, ECUA said 5.922 million gallons were spilled, and 222,660 gallons were collected. ECUA acknowledged in the report that the spill did reach Bayou Marcus Creek and surrounding wetlands.

A 30-inch diameter pipe at the Emerald Coast Utility Authority Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility ruptured the night of May 13.

The facility is located west of North Blue Angel Parkway and Muldoon Road intersection (maps below).