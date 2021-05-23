Have You Seen The ‘Dynamic Envelopes’ Painted At Area Railroad Crossings?

Have you seen the crosshatched lines at railroad crossings in Escambia County?

It’s called a dynamic envelope design, part of Operation STRIDE — Statewide Traffic and Railroad Initiative using Dynamic Envelopes — from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Simply put, the FDOT says the white pattern is designed to keep motorists out of the danger zone at railroad crossings. White connecting X’s are used to visually highlight the zone at railroad crossings that drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians should not stop to increase safety for motorists. A FDOT pilot program showed that dynamic envelopes reduce the number of vehicles that stop on or near the tracks by at least 15%.

The dynamic envelopes have been placed or are planned for crossings for several crossings, including East Highway 4 in Century, Nine Mile Road, 9th Avenue, Airport Boulevard, and most recently Highway 29 near Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

Pictured top and bottom: A completed dynamic envelope at the railroad crossing on East Highway 4 in Century. Pictured below: The installation of a dynamic envelope on Highway 29 near Muscogee Road in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.