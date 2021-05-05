Gulf Power Foundation Donates $100K To Child Advocacy Centers

The Gulf Power Foundation has contributed $100,000 to four children’s advocacy centers.

Right now, 1 in 10 children in our community are impacted by abuse,” said Stacey Kostevicki, executive director for Gulf Coast Kid’s House, which helped more than 3,000 children last year. “Our child advocacy center serves the most egregious victims of child abuse in Escambia County. We combine all of the professionals and resources needed for the intervention, investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases under one child-friendly facility.”

The foundation grants will benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Santa Rosa Kid’s House, Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, and Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Agencies likes the Gulf Coast Kid’s House Center provide a critical need in our community for those that are most vulnerable,” said Sandy Sims, executive director for the Gulf Power Foundation. “The Gulf Power Foundation is proud to be able to assist them in their important work. It’s just one of many ways we seek to support our communities in Northwest Florida.”

The grant will help GCKH with immediate family needs such as counseling as well as child abuse prevention programs. GCKH teaches all students K-12 regarding child abuse and child trafficking prevention and has created an online, 40-minute training, “Know Child Abuse” (www.knowchildabuse.org) so that all adults in the community can learn to recognize, report and respond to child abuse.

“Gulf Power Foundation is always so appreciated — and I can’t say how much so this year,” Kostevicki said. “We have seen a dramatic increase in child abuse cases as our community faces challenges from Hurricane Sally and the COVID-19 pandemic. We can never truly express our gratitude for Gulf Power Foundation’s investment in GCKH and the children we serve.”

The Gulf Power Foundation has operated for 30 years as an independent 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization, partnering and investing in communities throughout Northwest Florida. The Foundation is one of the region’s largest corporate foundations, funded entirely through resources independent of Gulf Power’s customers