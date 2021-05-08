Garcon Point Bridge Toll Suspension Extended Again, Maybe For The Last Time

The Garcon Point Bridge has been suspended again for what could be the last time.

Friday night, the state ordered the toll suspended again until June 6. The suspension was set to expire on Sunday, May 9.

The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the Pensacola Bay Bridge should reopen the week of May 31.

Pictured: The Pensacola Bay Bridge is set to reopen the week of May 31. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.