FWC: Wild Hog Hunting Opportunities Await On Wildlife Management Areas
May 15, 2021
During spring and summer, the FWC offers public hunting opportunities for wild hog at 26 wildlife management areas across the state.
A hunting license isn’t needed to hunt wild hogs at a WMA, however, a management area permit is required. And many do not have a quote permit for spring and summer while hog hunting
For information on WMA wild hog hunting opportunities — including at the Escambia River, and Blackwater WMAs, click or tap here.
