FWC: Wild Hog Hunting Opportunities Await On Wildlife Management Areas

During spring and summer, the FWC offers public hunting opportunities for wild hog at 26 wildlife management areas across the state.

A hunting license isn’t needed to hunt wild hogs at a WMA, however, a management area permit is required. And many do not have a quote permit for spring and summer while hog hunting

For information on WMA wild hog hunting opportunities — including at the Escambia River, and Blackwater WMAs, click or tap here.