Florida Gas Prices Decline Slightly; Escambia Averages A Dime Higher

Florida gas prices are declining slightly in advance of the Memorial Day weekend.

Floridians are currently paying an average price of $2.87 per gallon. That’s 2 cents less than a week ago and 4 cents less than the highest price so far this year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was a dime higher at $2.97. In Cantonment, gas was at a low of $2.89 at stations, while the lowest in Pensacola was $2.80 at two warehouse clubs.

“Unless pump prices suddenly rise this week, holiday travelers will find gas prices that are slightly below what they paid on Memorial Day 2018,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “While expectations of strong holiday fuel demand can carry the potential for causing higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped 5 cents last week. That means gas prices could drift lower as the weekend approaches, but things can change quickly in the fuel market.”

