Florida Ending $300 Weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Payments

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity on Monday announced that the state will withdraw from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program effective June 26, ending extra $300 per week payments.

The DEO said there are more than 460,000 online jobs posted online that are available throughout the state for job seekers.

“Florida’s employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce. Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce,” said Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida DEO.

Florida businesses and employers are hiring across the state and need unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce, according to Florida DEO.

For the week beginning June 27, 2021, eligible reemployment assistance claimants will no longer receive the supplemental $300 weekly FPUC payment.