Fire Destroys Chevy Z28 At Cottage Hill Convenience Store

Fire destroyed a Chevrolet Z28 Saturday afternoon at a Cottage Hill convenience store.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Stop Williams Ditch Road at Highway 95A. The vehicle was in the parking lot, but away from the structure.

There were no injuries reported.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

